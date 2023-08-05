Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.62 EPS

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.62), Briefing.com reports. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott Vacations Worldwide updated its FY23 guidance to $9.76-$10.22 EPS.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of VAC opened at $109.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.00.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VAC shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $174.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $223.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.
About Marriott Vacations Worldwide
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.
