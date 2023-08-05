Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.62 EPS

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.62), Briefing.com reports. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott Vacations Worldwide updated its FY23 guidance to $9.76-$10.22 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of VAC opened at $109.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,055.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VAC shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $174.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $223.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

