Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,672 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $10,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.56.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.69. 7,627,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,248,773. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.40. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $106,784.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,226.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $106,784.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,226.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,521 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,275. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.