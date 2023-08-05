Mattern Wealth Management LLC Invests $223,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after acquiring an additional 169,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 385,008 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EPD opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $27.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.10. The company has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.97%.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

