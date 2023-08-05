Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Shares of Maximus stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $79.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,387. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.03. Maximus has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $89.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.36). Maximus had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Maximus will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $156,515.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,501.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $156,515.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at $165,501.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.07 per share, with a total value of $248,358.87. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 210,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,642,969.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Maximus by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Maximus by 588.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 578 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Maximus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

