McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,061.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,701,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total value of $1,650,061.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,701,401.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,457,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,479,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,076 shares of company stock worth $14,231,719 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Argus upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.25.

McKesson stock opened at $421.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $407.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.63. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $437.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 26.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

