MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter.
MDU Resources Group Trading Down 1.8 %
NYSE MDU opened at $21.02 on Friday. MDU Resources Group has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.13.
MDU Resources Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.78%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MDU Resources Group
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of MDU Resources Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About MDU Resources Group
MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.
