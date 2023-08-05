Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,004,007 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,029 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 0.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $322,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Medtronic by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Medtronic by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,080,000 after buying an additional 2,157,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1,041.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $167,920,000 after buying an additional 1,971,275 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,346,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,470,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $95.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.66.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

