Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.44), Briefing.com reports. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $529.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Mercer International Stock Up 9.8 %

MERC stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercer International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MERC. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Mercer International by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Mercer International by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Mercer International

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MERC. CIBC downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Mercer International from $15.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

See Also

