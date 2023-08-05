Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Shares Down 1.2%

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.43 and last traded at $35.52. 34,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 59,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.96.
Merck KGaA Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.48.
About Merck KGaA
Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. The company's Life Science segment offers a range of products, including reagents, consumable, devices, instruments, software, and services for scientific discovery, as well as provides lab water instruments, consumables and services, microbiology and biomonitoring, products, test assays, analytical reagents, and flow cytometry kits and instruments for pharma and biotech, industrial and testing, academics and government, and diagnostic sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Merck KGaA
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.