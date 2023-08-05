Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Shares Down 1.2%

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.43 and last traded at $35.52. 34,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 59,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.96.

Merck KGaA Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.48.

About Merck KGaA

(Get Free Report)

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. The company's Life Science segment offers a range of products, including reagents, consumable, devices, instruments, software, and services for scientific discovery, as well as provides lab water instruments, consumables and services, microbiology and biomonitoring, products, test assays, analytical reagents, and flow cytometry kits and instruments for pharma and biotech, industrial and testing, academics and government, and diagnostic sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.