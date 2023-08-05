Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Trading 9.3% Higher

Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) shot up 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $138.56 and last traded at $137.72. 16,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 52,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.05.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $732.11 million, a P/E ratio of 412.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.71.

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.05). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.43 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 193.95%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 578,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 277,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 808.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,835,000 after purchasing an additional 234,712 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

