MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MGM has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.95.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of MGM stock traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $44.99. 6,858,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,363,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $51.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 2.07.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $100,180.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $100,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at $630,796.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $439,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,746.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,899,881 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 250,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 28,112 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International



MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

