Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.76.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP traded down $6.06 on Friday, hitting $83.46. 11,225,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,028,482. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.63.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 52.58% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

