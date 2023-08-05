Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Middleby had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Middleby’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Middleby Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Middleby stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $142.55. The stock had a trading volume of 701,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,918. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.56 and a 200 day moving average of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.55. Middleby has a twelve month low of $122.33 and a twelve month high of $162.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Middleby from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middleby

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $35,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,660.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Middleby by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Middleby by 152.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Middleby in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Stone Run Capital LLC boosted its position in Middleby by 121.8% during the first quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 23,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Middleby by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,782,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,230,000 after acquiring an additional 246,174 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Featured Articles

