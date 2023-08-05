Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.28-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $913.00 million-$936.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $937.87 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

Shares of Mister Car Wash stock traded down $1.35 on Friday, hitting $7.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,156,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,200. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.15. Mister Car Wash has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $225.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.61 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 10.06%. Analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $34,508.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mister Car Wash news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $1,886,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,564,226 shares in the company, valued at $24,411,431.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $34,508.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 957,755 shares of company stock valued at $8,730,299 over the last 90 days. 71.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCW. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Mister Car Wash by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Mister Car Wash by 19,305.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 1st quarter worth $87,000.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

