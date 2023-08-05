Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,022 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.6 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.31. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.80%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.