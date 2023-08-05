Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 271,942 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,186,102 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 271,942 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.2% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of Abbott Laboratories worth $525,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.82.

Insider Activity

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $107.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,231,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,906,567. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.01 and its 200 day moving average is $106.25. The company has a market cap of $187.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.62%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

