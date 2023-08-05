Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 33,643 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 414,530 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,643 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $205,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 732 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST stock traded down $5.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $552.04. 1,141,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $535.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $508.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.67.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

