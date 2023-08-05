Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 672,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,403 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Mastercard worth $244,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 525,599 shares of company stock valued at $201,292,515 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE MA traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $391.35. 2,215,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,334. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $405.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $370.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.00.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

