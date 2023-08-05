Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 580,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 55,428 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $112,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $701,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,437,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,091. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $155.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.57 and a 200-day moving average of $181.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.96.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

