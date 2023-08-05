Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,696,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,899 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of NextEra Energy worth $130,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.4% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 323,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,912,000 after acquiring an additional 33,086 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.5% in the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 168,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after acquiring an additional 15,999 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 114,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after acquiring an additional 19,449 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.6% in the first quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 15,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.17. 9,140,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,970,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.01 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.25. The company has a market cap of $139.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

