Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $181.27 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,089,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,851 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Zoetis worth $181,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 59,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 20,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. GFG Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Zoetis by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 64,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,827,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.96. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $194.99.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 33.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

