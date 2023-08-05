Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,995,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.89% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $119,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,644,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013,814 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $647,165,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,265,000 after purchasing an additional 200,042 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,326,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,344,000 after purchasing an additional 241,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,675,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,893,000 after purchasing an additional 465,102 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,147,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,544. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.08 and a 12-month high of $61.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

