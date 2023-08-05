Mizuho Raises Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $112.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $111.00 to $112.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.59.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $101.63 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $89.04 and a twelve month high of $129.29. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($1.05). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $420.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.8% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 138,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $716,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.