MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday. Benchmark increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.10.

MKS Instruments Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $100.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.55. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $64.77 and a 52 week high of $122.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.48 million. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 45.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently -3.36%.

Insider Transactions at MKS Instruments

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Partners Vi Cayman Hol sold 2,000,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Partners Vi Cayman Hol sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $27,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,725.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,000,450 shares of company stock valued at $172,286,555. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MKS Instruments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

Featured Articles

