Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,826 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 91.6% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Wiser Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 112.7% in the first quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 150,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,343,000 after purchasing an additional 79,635 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 353.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 71.3% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $95.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $99.08.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

