Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,184 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COF. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $113.38 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The stock has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $447,931.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,028,498.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,955 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on COF. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.09.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

