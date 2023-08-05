Modera Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,276,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $727,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,469 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $998,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,557 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP opened at $228.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.86. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

