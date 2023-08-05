Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 946 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Down 1.6 %

MMM opened at $105.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.41. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $92.38 and a fifty-two week high of $152.30.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -211.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.83.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.