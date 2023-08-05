Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a reduce rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a neutral rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a market perform rating and a $136.28 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lowered shares of Moderna from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Moderna from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $156.07.

Moderna Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $108.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,035,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,658. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.91. Moderna has a 1 year low of $107.60 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Activity at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at $217,490,726.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total value of $5,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $712,212,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,630,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,490,726.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 394,005 shares of company stock worth $49,321,425. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 98,101.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 142,396,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,301,189,000 after purchasing an additional 142,251,609 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 3.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,466,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,425 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,244,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,063,000 after acquiring an additional 77,265 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,292,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,201,000 after acquiring an additional 15,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,133,000 after acquiring an additional 670,284 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

