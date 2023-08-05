Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a reduce rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. 51job reiterated an upgrade rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, June 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a market perform rating and a $136.28 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.07.

Shares of MRNA stock traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $108.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,035,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $107.60 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 1.62.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.24 EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,664,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,037,209 shares in the company, valued at $226,109,826.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at $217,490,726.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,664,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,037,209 shares in the company, valued at $226,109,826.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 394,005 shares of company stock worth $49,321,425 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Moderna by 98,101.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 142,396,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,301,189,000 after purchasing an additional 142,251,609 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 3.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,466,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 699.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,538,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,028 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

