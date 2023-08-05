Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Cut to $98.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MHK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.38.

Shares of MHK opened at $105.29 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $87.01 and a twelve month high of $130.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $277,576.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,632.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at $96,936,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $49,448,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,084,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,040,000 after buying an additional 364,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinney Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,672,000. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

