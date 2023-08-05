Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Raised to $575.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $553.46.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $537.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $529.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.65. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $595.98. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.62, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $451.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.46 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 711 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $291,353.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,255,281.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $291,353.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,255,281.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $351,181.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,738,133.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,401 shares of company stock valued at $40,331,541 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

