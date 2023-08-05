Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC) Trading Up 0.3%

Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.14. Approximately 3,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 101,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

Moolec Science Stock Down 8.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.04.

Get Moolec Science alerts:

Institutional Trading of Moolec Science

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moolec Science stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLEC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Moolec Science at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Moolec Science

Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moolec Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moolec Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.