Moonbeam Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $157.33 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000781 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00042568 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00029293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013853 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000670 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,078,770,117 coins and its circulating supply is 693,258,249 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.