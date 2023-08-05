Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Shares Down 1.1%

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 175.20 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 177 ($2.27). 1,845,907 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 1,356,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179 ($2.30).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MOON shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.63) price target on shares of Moonpig Group in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.63) target price on shares of Moonpig Group in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.21) price target on shares of Moonpig Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Moonpig Group from GBX 270 ($3.47) to GBX 250 ($3.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 211 ($2.71).

Get Moonpig Group alerts:

Moonpig Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 154.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 133.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of £617.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,257.50 and a beta of 1.40.

About Moonpig Group

Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. It sells its products under the Moonpig and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moonpig Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moonpig Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.