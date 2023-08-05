Morgan Stanley Boosts Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target to $105.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

ARES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ares Management from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.00.

Ares Management Stock Performance

ARES opened at $100.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.53. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.49, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $58.60 and a 1-year high of $103.41.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 188.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $102,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,853.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $170,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,326,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,463,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,200 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $102,708.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,853.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,421,576 shares of company stock valued at $469,241,265. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management by 5.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $2,414,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

