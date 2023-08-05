Morgan Stanley Cuts Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $72.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ETSY. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Etsy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.43.

Etsy Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Etsy stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.59. 5,105,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,208. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.36 and its 200 day moving average is $105.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.00. Etsy has a 1 year low of $80.44 and a 1 year high of $149.91.

Insider Activity at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 66.03%. The business had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $1,971,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,841,279.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $178,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $1,971,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,841,279.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,673 shares of company stock worth $10,852,682. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 42,025.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,229,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $147,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,723 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Etsy by 64.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,601,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,665 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 69.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after acquiring an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Etsy by 1,044.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 886,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,137,000 after acquiring an additional 808,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Etsy by 56.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after acquiring an additional 768,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Featured Articles

