Morgan Stanley Raises Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $235.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ETN. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $212.08.

ETN opened at $215.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.29 and its 200-day moving average is $178.03. Eaton has a 1-year low of $129.85 and a 1-year high of $225.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.1% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

