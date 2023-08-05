Morgan Stanley Raises Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target to $19.00

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

FSLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Fastly Price Performance

Shares of FSLY traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,576,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,865. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $117.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.17 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 35.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 74,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $975,686.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,328,336 shares in the company, valued at $17,494,185.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 15,107 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $198,959.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 528,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,956,789.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 74,084 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $975,686.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,328,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,494,185.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 270,228 shares of company stock worth $4,101,276. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fastly

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Fastly by 886.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Fastly during the first quarter worth $53,000. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

