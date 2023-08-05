Morgan Stanley Raises Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target to $372.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $366.00 to $372.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $368.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $361.00.

Shares of IT stock opened at $336.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. Gartner has a 52 week low of $272.58 and a 52 week high of $377.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.64.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.29, for a total value of $324,546.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,717.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total value of $316,463.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,381,196.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.29, for a total transaction of $324,546.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,717.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,788 shares of company stock worth $7,418,652 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IT. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after acquiring an additional 19,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

