Morgan Stanley Raises Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $99.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK opened at $98.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.36. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $104.42.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.