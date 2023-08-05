Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $150.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MPC. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.08.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.3 %

MPC stock opened at $137.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.63.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.89%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Articles

