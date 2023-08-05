Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.99-$3.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.52 billion-$2.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.40-$11.48 EPS.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 3.1 %

MSI stock traded down $8.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $278.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,704. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $212.76 and a 52 week high of $299.43. The stock has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.07.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.72% and a negative return on equity of 38,941.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $309.00.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $14,556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,738,252.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 881.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

