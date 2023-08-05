Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.40-$11.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.88 billion-$9.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.79 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.40-11.48 EPS.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $8.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $278.85. 1,307,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,704. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.07. The company has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $212.76 and a one year high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38,941.85% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $309.00.

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $14,556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,738,252.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth about $207,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.1% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

