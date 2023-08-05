Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.99-$3.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.52 billion-$2.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.40-$11.48 EPS.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI traded down $8.86 on Friday, reaching $278.85. 1,307,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,704. The firm has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $212.76 and a 12 month high of $299.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $287.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.72% and a negative return on equity of 38,941.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSI. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $309.00.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $14,556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,738,252.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.1% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.