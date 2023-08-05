MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

MSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MSA Safety from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on MSA Safety from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair raised MSA Safety from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MSA Safety from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $183.00.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety Stock Performance

MSA Safety stock opened at $176.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 550.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.84. MSA Safety has a one year low of $108.75 and a one year high of $185.56.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.14 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 587.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety

In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total transaction of $1,784,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,543.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MSA Safety news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $372,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,003. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total transaction of $1,784,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,543.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,948 shares of company stock worth $2,485,741 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MSA Safety

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the second quarter worth about $313,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MSA Safety by 20.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the second quarter valued at about $23,014,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 14.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 41.9% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.