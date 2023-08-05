M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTB. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.91.

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB opened at $139.87 on Wednesday. M&T Bank has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.80.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other M&T Bank news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,576 shares of company stock worth $7,766,094 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,252,000 after buying an additional 38,219 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 33,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,592 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 651.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 20,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Stories

