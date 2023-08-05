MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.89 and last traded at $50.89. 61 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.08.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTYFF shares. CIBC raised MTY Food Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$68.50 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MTY Food Group from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on MTY Food Group from C$74.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.
MTY Food Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.37.
About MTY Food Group
MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MTY Food Group
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.