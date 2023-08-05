MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.89 and last traded at $50.89. 61 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTYFF shares. CIBC raised MTY Food Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$68.50 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MTY Food Group from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on MTY Food Group from C$74.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.37.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

