Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $814.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Murphy Oil Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MUR traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.68. 1,835,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,839. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.38. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $31.24 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.64.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

MUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $509,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 446,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,026,000 after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

