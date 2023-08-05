National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of National Instruments from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.57.

National Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NATI opened at $59.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.35. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $34.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.96%.

In other National Instruments news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $201,603.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,974.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $1,729,021.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,183.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $201,603.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,974.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,023. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of National Instruments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NATI. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 44.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 11,536.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in National Instruments by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Further Reading

